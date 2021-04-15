Timor-Leste thanks China for aid given after deadly floods

The Timorese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has expressed thanks for the aid Timor-Leste has received from abroad to help the country cope with the effects of floods there this month, ANTIL says.

A written statement issued by the ministry thanks the governments of China, Japan, Singapore and the United States, and the people of Australia, says a report carried by the Timorese state-run news agency on Tuesday.

The aid will make a huge difference to the 12,400 Timorese made homeless by floods on April 4, which killed 40 people and caused damage estimated to cost US$100 million to fix, ANTIL says, citing the official statement.

Separately, his embassy issued a written statement quoting Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo as saying that last week China gave Timor-Leste US$100,000 through the World Food Programme.

The Chinese Red Cross has donated a further US$100,000, the statement quotes Mr Xiao as telling an emergency meeting on Tuesday of the foreign partners in the development of Timor-Leste.