Timor-Leste and China discuss greater help with healthcare

Timorese Health Minister Odete Maria Belo is hoping for more Chinese support for people that work in healthcare in her country, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Ms Belo as saying so when she, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo and Chinese Commercial Counsellor in Dili, Geng Xiewei, met last Thursday to discuss Sino-Timorese endeavours in the health field, including cooperation in countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy says they exchanged views on the current Chinese medical mission to Timor-Leste, and on healthcare personnel matters.

The Chinese Embassy statement quotes Ms Belo as thanking the Chinese government for helping her country, and quotes Mr Xiao as saying his country is willing to increase Sino-Timorese cooperation in the medical field, and to help accelerate the recovery of the Timorese economy.