Tiktok will enter e-commerce in Brazil

Chinese short video social network company, TikTok, has launched a new strategy on its platform, to operate in the e-commerce business from 2023. The company seems to be preparing to bring TikTok Shop to Brazil in the first quarter of next year, in an attempt to rival other major competitors such as Magazine Luiza, Amazon, Shopee and Mercado Livre.

For this, the company has already started hiring employees with e-commerce experience, on LinkedIn, there are at least 15 open positions tied to this initiative.

The sales strategy within the application consists of live commerce, live broadcasts with demonstrations of products and services and the possibility of buying within the application itself, an updated version of what is done by companies like Polishop and Shoptime on TV.

(Source: Money Times)