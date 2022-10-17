TikTok invests millions in the Brazilian reality show BBB 23

The 23rd edition of Brazilian reality show BBB (BBB 23) is scheduled to debut on January 16, but TV Globo is already negotiating with brands to display their products in the most watched house in Brazil.

TikTok became the public’s darling and decided to buy a sponsored space in BBB 23, according to the TV News website. The brand bought the quota from Camarote that does not come out for less than 80 million reais, displayed in the reality show.

Thus, with the conclusion of the deal with TikTok, all the sponsorship quotas sold months before the premiere and Globo has closed the 12 sponsorship quotas of BBB 23 and already bills in the billion.