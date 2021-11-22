Tiger Group opens fifth highway services area in Mozambique

Chinese-owned Tiger Group has opened a highway services area under its Tian Hai sign in Katembe, on the outskirts of Maputo, the Carta de Moçambique website says.

The complex has a filling station, a big convenience store, a fast-food restaurant, oil change and car wash services, an automotive parts shop and a motor vehicle dealer, a report posted on the website last Thursday says.

The complex cost US$2.4 million and employs 52 young Mozambicans, the report says.

It quotes the manager, Dinah Pereira, as saying the new Tian Hai highway services area is the fifth in Mozambique, three of the others being in the central province of Sofala and one in greater Maputo.

Tiger Group intends to pay for the construction of a school, a health centre, a tax collector’s office and a police station in Katembe, the Carta de Moçambique website quotes Ms Pereira as saying.