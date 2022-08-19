Tíbar Port built by a Chinese company will open in November

The opening ceremony of Tíbar Port in Timor-Leste built by the China Harbor Engineering Company, is scheduled for the 28th of November. So far, the construction has reached 89% completion.

The Tíbar Port, with an annual capacity for the movement of goods of one million containers, is equipped with modern equipments capable of ensuring quick and efficient movements.

The Tíbar Port will have a quay that is 630 meters long and 15 meters wide, as well as a yard for containers of 27 hectares and two berths that will allow a reduction in the case of delays in the release of containers and subsequent transaction costs, thereby improving the efficiency of customs services.

The new port aims to support Timor-Leste in the diversification of domestic production,facilitating maritime connectivity with the Asian region and improving access to trade and other industries.