Three locomotive units from China arrived in Luanda

On the 3rd of October, the Ministry of Transport of Angola welcomes the last three units of ten trains produced by the Chinese company CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. aimed at increasing the offer of passenger transport in Luanda.

These are trains from the People’s Republic of China, modern, lighter, and capable of carrying close to 700 passengers, of which 190 are seated and 506 are standing.

A note from the Ministry of Transport states that, with the acquisition of Chinese trains, it is intended to qualitatively improve Luanda’s urban mobility in the connections between the city and the new Dr. António Agostinho Neto, responding to the growing demand for public transport in the province of Luanda. The document adds that the trains will enter into circulation as soon as the technical requirements and operational tests for their operation are completed.