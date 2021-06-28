Thousands of Chinese in Mozambique now fully vaccinated

Thousands of Chinese living in Mozambique have received the second of the two doses of a Chinese-developed vaccine against COVID-19 that are required to inoculate them, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun as saying so when he visited the Maputo vaccination centre last Wednesday.

Mr Wang commended Chinese-run companies and chambers in Mozambique for their contributions to the vaccination campaign there.

A group of Chinese living in Mozambique thanked China for providing the vaccine, and promised to play their part in Chinese national development, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

Last month the Chinese state-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that the Mozambican authorities had started a programme of inoculating Chinese in Mozambique against COVID-19, injecting over 300 of them on the first day with a vaccine devised by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd of China.