Thousands due to attend PLPEX, MIF, Macao Franchise Expo

Prospective exhibitors and buyers in mainland China, Macao, Portugal, Brazil and Mozambique have signed up to attend three fairs to be held in Macao from December 10 to 12, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The 2021 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), or PLPEX, will be held at the same time as the 26th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2021, IPIM announced in writing on Tuesday.

The institute says about 920 of the exhibitors will attend physically and 1,020 will attend online, showing over 2,200 sorts of product, while over 1,000 buyers have been invited to attend either physically or online.

Over 50 subsidiary gatherings, including the Fujian-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Meeting, will be held over the course of the three main events, IPIM says.