Thirty-nine travel agencies are accredited to welcome Chinese tourists

The Ministry of Tourism published in the Diário Oficial da União (DOU) on the 5th of December the results of the accreditation process of tourism agencies that are able to receive groups of Chinese tourists in Brazil. In all, 39 companies were accredited. The selection that is carried out annually has the main objective of promoting the flow of tourists between the two countries.

The Minister of Tourism, Carlos Brito, pointed out that with the natural attractions and investments in tourist infrastructure made in recent years, Brazil becomes a potential market for this very diverse public. Therefore, qualification is important and essential to receiving them in the best possible way.

China is one of the main senders of tourists to the world; about 150 million Chinese travel abroad annually. Between 2019 and 2021, of the more than 9.2 million foreign tourists who landed in Brazil, 77,235 were Chinese.

(Source: Diplomacia Business)