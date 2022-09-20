The second China-Brazil think tank meeting is held

On the 14th of September, the Lula Institute co-organized the second meeting of the China-Brazil think tank on “Global Development and Governance”, together with the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) and the government portal China.org. cn, the Chinese Internet Information Center.

At the meeting, Yu Yunquan, Rector of ACCWS, released the “Research Report 2022 on Chinese Studies in Brazil” and stated that the Academy will continue to work closely with the Lula Institute to unlock the channels for dialogue, communication and joint research between think tanks. Chinese and Brazilian tanks, universities and scientific research institutions all release more high-quality public knowledge products in various forms.

Marcio Pochmann, president of the Lula Institute, highlighted that in the post-pandemic economic recovery process, the volume of trade between China and Brazil has increased considerably, which not only shows the resilience and vitality of emerging countries, but also adds confidence and hope to boost the global economy.