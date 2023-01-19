The Guangdong Investment and Business Environment Promotion Conference is held in São Paulo

In order to promote continuous cooperation and multicultural exchange, the Guangdong Investment and Business Environment Promotion Conference in Brazil was held on the 12th of January at Casa de Portugal in São Paulo. The Deputy Consul General of China in São Paulo, Tian Yuzhen, attended the conference and delivered a speech.

The event showcased Guangdong’s development opportunities and investment potential, highlighting the economic and social development of Guangdong province and generating opportunities for Brazilian companies to invest and develop.

It is noteworthy that in 2021, Guangdong became the first province in China with a nominal GDP exceeding US$1.722 trillion. Foreign trade imports and exports exceeded 8 trillion yuan. Guangdong has a complete industrial system, outstanding innovation strength and an excellent business environment.

(Source: ON Journal)