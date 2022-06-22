The government of Madeira wants Macao to be a trading platform for Asia

Filipa Ferreira, responsible for the Madeira government’s investment and trade development agency, Investe Madeira, wrote an article in the local newspaper titled “Macao: the Gateway to the Orient,” emphasizing her desire to make Macao a commercial platform for Asia to assist businesses scale up.

Ferreira points out that, according to the Chinese government’s “One nation, Two systems” principle, the Macao SAR has a high degree of autonomy and that, for historical reasons, there is a strong link between the Chinese city and Portugal.

These historical and cultural ties are extremely important to facilitate the access of Portuguese companies to this immense market, creating a huge advantage for commercial growth between companies from both countries and making Macao a facilitating point between Portuguese and Chinese companies, which is also used by the Chinese companies to access the different Portuguese-speaking countries.