The first stage of the VNL ends, and China defeats Brazil for the first time

Last Sunday, Brazil bid farewell to the first stage of the Men’s 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in defeat. Brazil was beaten by China by 3-0 (25/23, 31/29, and 25/23). This was the first victory in this iteration of the competition.

The loss to China, which was ranked 23rd on the list, was the first in history. With 370 points, the Brazilian team dropped to second place. Poland now holds the lead with 379 points. In turn, the Chinese squad improved to 17th place with 176 points.

After four matches in Brazil (two victories and two losses), the Brazilian team heads to Sofia, Bulgaria, to compete in the second stage of the VNL. The first confrontation of the commanded by Renan Dal Zotto is scheduled for the 22nd, against Poland.