News

The Arts and Cultural Festival builds a theme park of Sino-Portuguese cultural encounter

14-10-2022
1 Min Read

The programme presentation of the 4th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries was held on the 12th of October at the Taipa House, Macau. A Brazilian Capoeira dance performance presented by a group of dancers led by Eddy Murphy kicked the Festival off with jubilant vibes.

The 4th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, which includes the China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival, the Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community and the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair will be held this year from October to November, offering unique multicultural experiences to residents and tourists alike.

More Information

Co-operation and Development Fund

Economic, Trade & Human Resources Portal

Useful Links

Partners