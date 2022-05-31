The Airport built by Chinese company to be called “Dr. António Agostinho Neto

The New Luanda International Airport under construction will be called “Dr. António Agostinho Neto”. The attribution of the name of the first president of Angola to the New Luanda Airport constitutes a homage and a tribute of the Angolan people to the nationalist and national hero.

The Angolan government announced that the project of the New Luanda International Airport, which is constructed by the Chinese contractor, China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC) and financed by China, should be subject to corrections of engineering and functionality to adapt the structure to the standards of modernity, innovation and comfort of passengers.

The first test flight at the New Luanda International Airport is scheduled for June. According to the Angolan aviation authorities, it will be the first test flight that aims to check whether the standard of the infrastructure meets the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).