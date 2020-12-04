Dossiers “The 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum” – Promotion Session for Investing in the Portuguese-speaking Countries 04-12-20201 Min Read This content is only available in Chinese and Portuguese. News Ming-Chu Hsu’s property developer to open Hilton in Portugal 04-12-2020 Macao to have exam centre for translators into Portuguese 04-12-2020 Macao merchants show off Portuguese wines at Wuhan fair 04-12-2020 More Information Co-operation and Development Fund Economic, Trade & Human Resources Portal Useful Links Partners