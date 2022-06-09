Tencent to establish an office in Brazil

Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, announced on Monday that it will have an official presence in Brazil with the opening of an office and a local team. The Chinese multinational is the developer of games that are extremely popular with the Brazilian audience, such as “League of Legends” and “PUBG Mobile.”

The hiring of a leader for the Brazilian operations will take place later this June. The company’s entry into Brazil is through Level Infinite, the conglomerate’s international gaming division, founded in December 2021 to expand its activities around the world.

Tencent’s official entry into Brazil should result in the release of self-developed games, such as “Peacekeeper Elite” and “Honor of Kings”. The games should gain official translations into Portuguese and a payment system in which the Real is the currency used.