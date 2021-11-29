Tencent opens data centre in São Paulo, its first in Brazil

Chinese technology company Tencent Holdings Ltd says it has opened a Tencent Cloud internet data centre in the city of São Paulo, its first in Brazil, to meet growing demand all over Latin America.

Tencent announced in writing that the data centre gives companies in various industries access to a set of services adaptable to suit the customer, especially mass media, gaming, social media and financial technology companies.

The centre opened last Thursday, Tencent says.

It says its presence in Brazil will support the growth of Latin American businesses in markets in China and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region by seamlessly integrating their operations at home and abroad.

The announcement by Tencent quotes an executive of the company, Poshu Yeung, as saying: “Brazil is a dynamic and exciting market with an increasing number of digital high-growth companies looking to ensure consistent and reliable digital experiences for their clients and consumers.”