TeleSys to sell Baicells small-cell technology in Brazil

Tele System Electronic do Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda (TeleSys) has struck a deal to sell in Brazil technology produced by Baicells Technologies of China for small cells for fourth-generation and fifth-generation wireless telecommunication networks, the Mobile Time website says.

The Brazilian website quotes Baicells Vice-president for Latin America, Portugal and Spain Ricardo Pence as voicing last week his belief that demand for privately run wireless networks will soar in the second half of this year.

Mr Pence said several Brazilian factories and farms had bought equipment for private 5G networks, for the purpose of testing it.

TeleSys also aims to sell technology for small cells for 4G networks to internet service providers so they can offer wireless access in places where fibre access would be uneconomic, the Mobile Time website says, quoting a partner in the firm, Marco Szili.