Teachers of Portuguese invited to Macao poly online workshop

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says the deadline for applying to attend an MPI workshop on the teaching of Portuguese is June 20.

The online workshop is free for teachers of the Portuguese language at any Chinese university, but the number that can attend is limited, so those in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will have priority in the queue for places, the MPI announced in writing on Monday.

The institute says that on the programme are three sessions on how to use podcasts in the teaching of literature written in Portuguese.

The MPI Centre for Portuguese Studies is putting on the workshop as a member of the Greater Bay Area Portuguese Language Education Alliance, the institute says.