TDM Canal Macau to present cultural offering of the 12th Cultural Week of China and the Speaking Countries

The 12th Cultural Week of China and the Speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao),had its official launch on October 22.

Via one-click access to the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries website (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo), interested parties can enjoy cultural offerings: music and dance performance, drama, handicrafts, videos on gastronomy, and artist exhibitions, drawn from an aggregate of 11 countries and regions around the world.

The Portuguese-language channel of public broadcaster TDM, as a media partner of the event, will also be presenting the videos of the cultural offerings of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Programme Schedule