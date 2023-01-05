TCL Mobile’s first smartphones manufactured in Brazil are already on sale

The TCL Technology Group Corporation brand announced on the 27th of December, 2022, that its first smartphones manufactured in the industrial center of Manaus, in Amazonas, are already available in the main stores and retailers across the country.

According to the company, the first mobile phones manufactured locally are the TCL 30 5G, the TCL 30 SE and the TCL 305i, all with the MediaTek platform. At the beginning of December, TCL announced that it would produce smartphones in Brazil in partnership with GBR Componentes to sell them in the local market.

Also according to the company TCL, the three smartphones launched come with a charger, headphones, transparent TPU protection cover, screen protection film, USB Type-C data cable (TCL 30 5G and TCL 30 SE) and Micro-USB data (TCL 305i).

(Source: Tudo celular)