TCL launches online shop in Brazil to sell TVs and more products in partnership with retailers

Chinese brand TCL launched in Brazil this month its first online shop in partnership with retailers in the Brazilian market, such as Magazine Luiza, B2W and Vivo. With this, brand customers can purchase through the company’s official channel several products sold by TCL.

According to TCL’s marketing director, the aim is to bring the public closer and generate a relationship of trust from the establishment of a direct channel of contact with consumers.

According to information, the models sold in the country are X925, C825, C835, C725, P735 and P635, in sizes starting at 50 inches. Some of these versions were recently presented by TCL.

The company intends to expand its product catalogue in the coming months to sell not only televisions, but also air conditioners, soundbar and mobile phones.

