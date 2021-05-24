TAAG makes maiden flight from Changsha to Luanda

Angolan state-owned airline TAAG has flown for the first time from Changsha, in the southern Chinese province of Hunan, to Luanda, the Hunan Daily reports.

The flight, last week, carried 58.3 tonnes of face masks, according to the Communist Party of China Hunan Provincial Committee newspaper.

The plane carried only freight, to save the bother of boarding passengers, which COVID-19 precautions makes more onerous, the report says.

It says the air service between Changsha and Luanda will help drum up business between companies in Hunan and Angola, and so increase Sino-Angolan economic engagement.

The Chinese State Council, or cabinet, gave permission for the service last year, the report says.

The air service is the second between Hunan and Africa, the Hunan Daily says.