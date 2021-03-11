Sungrow gear to equip Projeto Futura solar farm in Brazil

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd of China says it will supply over 3,000 inverters and over 100 medium voltage stations for a solar farm to be built in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia.

Focus Energia of Brazil ordered the equipment for its 852 MW peak Projeto Futura solar farm, Sungrow announced in writing on Monday.

The announcement quotes the Sungrow country manager in Brazil, Rafael Ribeiro, as saying that the farm will greatly benefit Bahia economically and socially by creating over 8,000 jobs, directly or indirectly.

The company says installation of the equipment for the first phase of the farm is due to begin next month, with a view to commercial production of electricity beginning in the first half of next year.

Focus Energia is set to invest over 2.2 billion reals (US$379 million) in the farm, according to the Sungrow announcement.