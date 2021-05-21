Summer studies in Macao beckon mainland Chinese pupils

The University of Macau Centre for Continuing Education says it is taking until next Wednesday applications by mainland Chinese school pupils to attend a summer study programme at the university.

Places are open to pupils at secondary schools in nine particular cities in the province of Guangdong, which adjoins Macao, or at other important secondary schools in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to a written statement issued by the university.

The university says places for up to 100 pupils are available respectively in classes in arts and the humanities, science and technology, and medicine, and that the language of instruction will be Mandarin.

Optional classes in subjects such as basic Portuguese will also be taught.

The programme will be held on the University of Macau campus on Hengqin Island in Guangdong, from July 1 to 14, the university says.