Suframa receives a visit from the Embassy of China in Brazil

A delegation from the Embassy of China in Brazil and the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-China of Amazonas visited the Suframa headquarters on the 9th of September to deepen their knowledge of the Manaus Free Zone (ZFM) model, learn about business opportunities and discuss the strengthening partnerships that can be fruitful for bilateral relations.

The delegation was received by the superintendent Algacir Polsin, the head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) in the North Region (Erenor), Minister Maria Deize Camilo Jorge, and officials working in the areas of Economic and Business Studies, Analysis of Industrial and Foreign Trade Projects, who gave a presentation on the functioning of the model and express their will to collaborate with new companies and investors who want to settle in the ZFM.

ZFM currently has 57 Chinese-owned companies, including renowned companies such as Gree, Semp TCL, BYD and Hikvision.