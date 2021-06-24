Submission period extended for entries in Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries

The organisers of the Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries have extended the deadline for submission of entries.

The contest is jointly organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-Operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) and the Centre for Portuguese Studies of Macao Polytechnic Institute.

Taking into account the pandemic situation globally and the requests from participating parties, the submission period of video entries has now been extended from June 30 to July 14, 2021. For more information, please check the official website of the contest: http://www.plpvideos.com.

For additional details, please contact during office hours Ms Cheang (telephone number: +853 8791 3361 / email: luisa@gfce.gov.mo) or Ms Rosa (telephone number: +853 8791 3316 / email: ivone@gfce.gov.mo).