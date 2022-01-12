Study of Chinese learners of Portuguese due for publication

The Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon and the University of Macau will jointly publish on Friday a book which sets out the characteristics of adults in China that study the Portuguese language, the centre says.

The centre announced in writing that the book will be launched at a gathering online, which will hear presentations given in Macao and Lisbon.

The centre says the authors are all professors: Jing Zhang of the University of Macau, Catarina Gaspar of the University of Lisbon, Madalena Teixeira of the University of Aveiro, and Maria José Grosso of both the University of Macau and the University of Lisbon.

The book contains statistics on Chinese engaged in Portuguese studies at universities in China, or taking courses in Portuguese taught by the Portuguese Institute of the Orient in Macao, along with the results of academic research into such students.