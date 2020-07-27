Students all over the world take University of Macau course

The University of Macau says 185 students, most of them abroad, signed up for its annual summer course in Portuguese, which this year is being taught online for the first time.

The university issued a written statement saying students in mainland China, Bangladesh, Britain, Canada, France, South Korea, Japan and Australia enrolled, along with students of Malay or Chinese descent in Angola, Brazil and Portugal.

The statement says the course, the 34th, began on July 20 and ends on Friday.

The course, devised by the University of Macau Department of Portuguese, comprises 45 to 50 hours of classes on literature, linguistics, cinema, gastronomy, music, history, education, teaching, learning, language assessment, translation and society, and includes 10-hour workshops, recorded in Macao, on gastronomy and music, the university statement says.