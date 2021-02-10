Stronger Sino-Timorese education links offered by ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo has said China is ready to strengthen Sino-Timorese ties in the field of tertiary education, the Chinese embassy in Dili says.

A written statement issued by the embassy quotes Mr Xiao as offering National University of Timor-Leste Rector João Soares Martins Chinese assistance for the development of education in Timor-Leste, and expressing Chinese willingness to support the teaching of the Chinese language at Mr Soares Martins’s university.

The statement quotes Mr Soares Martins as expressing gratitude for Chinese help in developing Timorese infrastructure and education.

Mr Soares Martins said his university aimed to increase its contacts with Chinese institutions of tertiary education for the purpose of academic exchanges.

The rector hopes China will support the expansion of the facilities at the National University of Timor-Leste, the Chinese embassy in Dili says.