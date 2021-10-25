STECOL breaks ground for new road in eastern Angola

Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) says a subsidiary, STECOL Corp., has broken ground for a new road in Luena, in eastern Angola.

PowerChina announced in writing that the road, 10.15 km long and 12 metres wide, will serve a residential area.

The company says the groundbreaking was attended by the Angolan State Secretary for Oil and Gas, José Alexandre Barros; Governor Gonçalves Muandumba of the surrounding province of Moxico; and the chief executive of the Angolan state oil company, Sonangol EP, Sebastião Gaspar Martins.

The construction work will create jobs and, when finished, the road will greatly improve the transport of people and goods such as oil around Moxico, giving impetus to development of the provincial economy, the PowerChina announcement quotes Mr Muandumba as saying.