STCP signs contract with Zhongtong Bus to acquire 48 electric buses

According to a press release released on the 3rd of January by the company, Sociedade de Transportes Colectivos do Porto (STCP) awarded the Chinese company Zhongtong Bus the supply of 48 electric buses and a charging station, in a contract worth 19.3 million euros.

The installation of the new charging station will take place at the Via Norte Collection Station and should take place at the end of August. The electric buses, which will have a standard typology of 12 meters and a range of around 370 km, should be delivered in stages between September and November 2023.

With the acquisition of these new electric buses, STCP will see its 100% emission-free fleet increase from the current 20 vehicles to 68. This change will make it possible to reduce CO2 emissions by 4 thousand tons per year.

This is not the first time that STCP has acquired buses from Zhongtong Bus. In 2021, the Chinese company supplied five electric vehicles to the Porto transport company.

