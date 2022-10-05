State of São Paulo signs protocol of intent with Shanxi province

The State of São Paulo signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shanxi Province, China. The signing took place in a virtual ceremony on the 29th of September where the signatories were the acting Secretary of International Affairs, Ambassador Affonso Massot, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Shanxi, Wu Shaozhong.

The document consolidates the willingness of both to develop future joint cooperation and exchange actions in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructure, science and technology, health, sports, culture, education and agriculture.

This is the first time that Shanxi Province and the State of São Paulo have signed a pragmatic cooperation agreement since establishing a friendly partnership in 2019.

The signing of the protocol aims to promote the continuous improvement of the level of cooperation and promote mutual knowledge between people, which plays an important role in promoting international cooperation in agricultural products, the development of energy industry and production of machinery and equipment in the province of Shanxi, allowing more practical cooperation results to benefit people from Shanxi and São Paulo.