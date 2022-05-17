State Grid Corporation of China releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report of its subsidiaries in Brazil

The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has released the latest 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report in Brazil. The publication gathers information on the performance of its subsidiaries in Brazil, such as the State Grid Brazil Holding (SGBH), the CPFL Energia, the NARI Brazil, and the CET Brazil.

In terms of the projects in 2021, the highlights are the investment in the Gameleira Wind Complex in the Rio Grande do Norte, and the winning bid in the auction of the Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica (CEEE) by the CPFL in the Rio Grande do Sul, and the signing of the concession contract for the Silvânia transmission project by the SGBH in Goiás State.

Looking to the future, the SGCC will seek to expand its business through “win-win” cooperation with local partners in terms of the development of cutting-edge technologies.