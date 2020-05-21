StarTimes brings digital television to northern Mozambicans

StarTimes of China has finished a project to bring digital television broadcasts via satellite to 20,000 households in 1,000 villages in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Mozambican Minister of Transport and Communication Janfar Abdulai as saying after inspecting the outcome that the project created about 2,000 jobs, and entailed the training of young people to maintain the system and assist the viewing public.

The project is part of a scheme funded in part by China and put into effect by StarTimes to bring digital television broadcasts via satellite to all of Mozambique, Xinhua says.

In May 2018 the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that Mozambique would be the first lusophone country to benefit from a Chinese endeavour to bring satellite television broadcasts to 10,000 villages in 25 African countries.