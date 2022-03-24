Start-ups invited to avail of boost from Fidelidade Mundial

Portuguese insurer Fidelidade Mundial SA, owned by Fosun International Ltd of China, is accepting until April 17 applications to take part in its start-up acceleration programme, the Macau News Agency (MNA) says.

The fifth iteration of the Protechting programme is for start-up enterprises in the businesses of insurance and health, MNA reported on Tuesday.

The latest programme will be more international than any of its predecessors, the report says, citing Fidelidade Mundial Chief Executive Rogério Campos Henriques.

It says Fosun International and its Portuguese healthcare subsidiary, Luz Saúde SA, will be involved, along with Fidelidade Mundial branches in Angola, Cabo Verde, Macao and Mozambique.

The programme will link selected start-ups with established companies so that they can develop pilot projects in the ensuing four months, MNA says.