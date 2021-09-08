Staffing of Chinese-built airport in Mozambique begins

ADM, the operator of Mozambique’s airports, is recruiting staff to run the Chongoene Airport, newly built by China in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza, Carta de Moçambique reports, citing ADM President Emanuel Chaves.

Mr Chaves told Mozambican state-run television broadcaster TVM on the sidelines of the Maputo International Fair, that ended on Sunday that 1.6 million meticals (about US$25,000) was being spent on advertising, according to a report carried by the Mozambican newspaper on Monday.

The report says the airport can handle 220,000 passengers a year, and has a cargo terminal containing 300 square metres of floor space.

Last year state-run Rádio Moçambique reported that China was paying the US$75 million cost of the airport, and the year before a Mozambican newspaper, Jornal Notícias, reported that state-owned China Aviation International Construction and Investment Co. Ltd would build the facility.