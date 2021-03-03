Springboard for international business mooted for Nansha

The Lusophone Markets Business Association is considering setting up an outpost in the Nansha district of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to help companies doing business between China and the Portuguese-speaking world to attract investors and advertise, the Macau Daily News reports.

The newspaper says some members of the association have called for the authorities to simplify the process of getting Chinese imports from lusophone countries through customs.

The report says the members asked Macao Secretary for the Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong when they met last week to set up a centre for wholesaling and retailing goods from lusophone countries.

The association intends to offer Portuguese courses for beginners to improve the ability of Macao businesspeople, including people working in finance, to use the language, the Macau Daily News adds.