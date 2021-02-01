SPIC delivers generators for Açu power complex in Brazil

State Power Investment Corp. Ltd (SPIC) of China says it has delivered the generators for the fourth-phase expansion of a power station complex at the southeastern Brazilian port of Açu.

SPIC announced in writing that the generators at Açu, all fuelled by natural gas, will ultimately more than double the installed capacity of the complex to 6.4 GW.

The company says it is working with the developer of the port, Prumo Logística SA, to make a bid to supply the Brazilian government with the electricity generated.

SPIC said it has taken possession of a one-third stake in the power complex which it bought from Prumo last August, in accordance with an agreement struck when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro first visited China in 2019, the SPIC announcement says.