SPIC Brasil captures BRL 282.2 million from BNB for the wind projects

In order to implement the wind farms Pedra de Amolar I, Pedra de Amolar II and Paraíso Farol II, in Rio Grande do Norte, SPIC Brasil, a subsidiary of the State Power Investment Corporation of China, closed a financing of R$ 282.2 million with Banco do Nordeste (BNB). Together, the new plants will have 105 MW of installed capacity. The news was disclosed in the Valor Econômico newspaper on the 17th of January.

SPIC currently has around 3 GW in assets in Brazil, which makes it the fifth largest private generator in the country. The company’s goal is to reach the third position among the largest in the sector by 2025.

In a partnership with Canadian Solar, the company is already installing two solar parks in Piauí, with 738 MW of capacity, which should come on stream in 2024. Together with the new wind farms in Rio Grande do Norte and two wind farms already operational in Paraíba, there is almost 1 GW of renewable energy capacity in the northeast of the country.

(Source: Revista O Empreiteiro)