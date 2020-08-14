Special flight to bring home Chinese stranded in Mozambique

A Chinese airline will put on a special flight to repatriate Chinese stranded in Mozambique by precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Business Daily reports, citing the Chinese Embassy in Maputo.

The Chinese newspaper quotes a written statement issued by the embassy as saying a Hainan Airlines aircraft is due to leave the Mozambican capital on August 22 with up to 270 passengers on board, and to arrive in the eastern Chinese city of Nanchang the next day.

The embassy said it would help the passengers to take the Covid-19 test they are required to take before boarding.

On landing, the passengers will be examined medically and quarantined, the National Business Daily says.