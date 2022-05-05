Spain’s Aura Airlines requests to increase number of flights from China to Brazil

Under the contract regarding Brazil’s postal service, Aura Airlines in Spain started to operate several flights from China to Brazil in the first quarter of this year. The cooperation is a great success, as evidenced by new flights requested weekly and the four flights that have already been scheduled merely in May.

Basically, this route is intended to transport various goods from Chengdu, China to São Paulo, and the flights are operated by the Airbus A330-200. There is a layover for the flight at the operation base in Madrid on both outbound and return trips.

The following flights to São Paulo are scheduled for May 3, 5, 9, and 12, and the company is requesting more flights for this route.