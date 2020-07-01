South Americans scout online for Zhejiang textiles to buy

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles says over 160 potential buyers in Brazil, Peru, Bolivia and other South American countries took part in an online trade fair for goods made in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.

The chamber issued a written statement saying over 50 Zhejiang suppliers of textiles and apparel exhibited live online over 1,600 products during the 200 hours of the fair, held last week.

The chamber says the first three days of the fair were for exhibiting, and the other two days were for matching Zhejiang suppliers with South American buyers.

The Zhejiang Department of Commerce, Zhejiang Samexpo Exhibition & Convention Holdings Co. Ltd, the Textile International Trade Promotion Center in China and the China (Brazil) Investment Development & Trade Centre in Brazil jointly put on the fair, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles says.