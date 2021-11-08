Songs, dances of lusophone world intended for Macao people

On the programme of entertainment meant for the local communities in four parts of Macao at the weekend were Brazilian, Mozambican, Portuguese and São Toméan traditional songs and dances, performed by Macao singers and dancers, the Macao SAR Cultural Affairs Bureau says.

The bureau announced in writing last Thursday that the eight performances on the programme were due to be given by Grupo de Danças e Cantares de Macau and Macau no Coração, performers of Portuguese folk songs and dances; by the Axé Capoeira Group and the Brazil Dance Group, performers of Brazilian dances; and by the Pérolas do Índico and SantoPrince bands, made up of Mozambicans and São Toméan students living in Macao, who perform Mozambican and São Toméan songs and dances, the bureau says.

The performances are part of the third Encounter in Macao Festival, being held in Macao this month and next, the Cultural Affairs Bureau says.