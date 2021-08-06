Solar farm in Portugal to use modules supplied by LONGi

Eurowind Energy of Denmark says it will use Chinese-made modules on a

solar farm it is building in Portugal, Jornal de Negócios reports.

The Portuguese newspaper, citing a written statement issued by Eurowind Energy on Wednesday, says the company ordered in June 118,637 solar modules, with a combined capacity of 64 MW, from LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd of China, for delivery from September onwards.

LONGi modules with a combined capacity of 22 MW will be used on the Portuguese farm, Eurowind Energy says.

Its statement quotes Eurowind Energy Chief Executive Jens Rasmussen as saying the order reflects his company’s commitment producing solar power in Portugal and elsewhere.

The statement quotes LONGi Senior Vice-president Dennis She as saying his company means to cooperate with Eurowind Energy in tapping sources of clean energy to make a carbon-neutral future.