Sofar brings an all-in-one solution to the Brazilian market

With more than 2.5 GW of equipment sold in Brazil, the Chinese manufacturer Sofar Solar brings something new to the Brazilian solar energy market: its all-in-one solution, launched last month at Intersolar Europe.

Sofar’s all-in-one solution includes string inverters from 1.6 kW up to 255 kW, single-phase inverters from 3 kW up to 6 kW, three-phase inverters range up to 20 kW, battery storage systems, and intelligent energy management for residential, commercial, industrial and utility applications.

With the aim of providing technical support and also offering more security to Brazilian integrators, Sofar recently implemented its technical assistance office in Mairinque, Brazil.