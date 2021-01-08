Society set up in Macao to boost international exchanges

The Association for the Promotion of Chinese and Lusophone Languages and Cultures was formed in Macao on Wednesday to increase exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the association intends to help Macao perform its function as a point of contact between China and the lusophone world, and to prompt study of the languages and cultures of both.

The report quotes co-founder Paulino Comandante as saying the association means to promote the teaching of other aspects of lusophone cultures and traditions such as gastronomy as part of the teaching of their language.

The association will begin by concentrating on Portugal and Brazil before expanding its purview to other parts of the Portuguese-speaking world, Lusa quotes Mr Comandante as saying.