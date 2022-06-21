SND presents the portfolio and strategies to distribute Huawei’s solutions

Huawei’s Brazilian distributor, SND held on last Tuesday in São Paulo the Huawei Partner Business event, which has already been held in Porto Alegre, Campinas, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. SND is the newest Huawei distributor in Brazil, and the purpose of the event was to present the solutions and strategies for this business line, which will be focused on the corporate segment.

SND’s Enterprise division works 100% with Huawei products. Collaboration solutions (IdeaHub), intelligent cameras, switches, routers, Wi-Fi, firewalls, storage, and Cloud solutions and services are among the items available.

According to Thiago Menezes, the operation’s head, there is a lack of components in the market, which impacts many companies in the verticals industries. However, Huawei is able to have a very quick delivery time and has a large number of products available for immediate delivery, which speeds up the partners’ contract closure.